Nokia Shipped A Million Windows Phones In 2011, But How Many Did People Actually Buy?

The Lumia 800 has been a big hit with consumers.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia shipped between 800,000 and 1.3 million Windows Phones in 2011, Bloomberg reported today.Nokia’s first Windows Phone, the Lumia 800, launched in Europe in mid November.



The entry level Lumia 710 went on sale in Asia and in Russia in December.

(The Lumia 710 launched this month in the U.S., but isn’t counted in this report.)

This number doesn’t hold a candle to the amount of phones Samsung or Apple might sell in a year. For comparison, Apple sold an estimated 30 million iPhones in Q4 2011. (We’ll have the exact figure tomorrow when Apple reports earnings.)

But for a company coming back from the dead (Nokia was down 52% in 2011) on the back of an operating system unfamiliar to the public, it’s not bad at all.

Keep in mind, however, that this number reflects units shipped not sold, and Nokia CEO Stephen Elop refuses to comment on that kind of thing. The Lumia “was not broadly sold out,” Bloomberg reported, and one analyst said the device was “too rich” for European consumers.

Nokia’s high-end Lumia 900 will launch in the United States sometime within the next few months on AT&T’s 4G LTE network.

Don’t Miss: EXCLUSIVE: How Nokia Built The Phone That Will Save Windows Phone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.