Nokia Shares Soar And Samsung Dives After Patent Ruling

A lot of time will be spent over the coming days trying to assess the real damage to Samsung in the wake of its defeat to Apple in the patent trial.



But the market’s flash reaction is this:

Shares of Samsung fell 7.45%, as the stock ended fairly close to its lows-of-the-day in Seoul trading.

Photo: Bloomberg

On the other hand, one winner is Nokie, whose shares spiked by 8.35%.

Photo: Bloomberg

It’s not that the ruling gives the company any instant benefit. But the stock has gotten so clobbered in recent years, that any marginal potential damage to a rival company/ecosystem is a plus.

As for Apple, it’s up about 1.5% in German trading.

