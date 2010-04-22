Nokia Shares Getting Annihilated After Their Miss

Nokia’s latest Q1 results clearly didn’t satisfy investors.



Bloomberg:

The company said in a statement today net income rose to 349 million euros ($465.6 million,) or 9 cents a share, from 122 million euros, or 3 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had predicted profit of 409.6 million euros on sales of 9.78 billion euros, according to the average of estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Shares are down nearly 15%:

Charts via Nasdaq, see the full Nokia earnings release below.

Nokia Results2010Q1e



