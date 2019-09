This was NOT the market reaction that Nokia was hoping for.



After announcing that it would go with Windows Phone 7 as its new platform, the Finnish handset maker is getting hammered.

Shares are off nearly 10%.

Hard not to read this as both an indictment of Nokia and Microsoft’s software as a game-changer.

