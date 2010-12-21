Nokia rumoured To Be Joining Forces With Microsoft On New Phones

Now that Nokia is run by a former Microsoft executive, we might see Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 software on Nokia phones, says Eldar Murtazin of Mobile Review.



Murtazin’s report was picked up and translated by Unwired.

So far, the plan is said to be Nokia branded phones running Microsoft software. Nokia would distribute the phones and sell them around the world.

Nokia has tried for years to make its own smartphone software and hardware. Those efforts have yielded little in the way of exciting smartphones or software.

While it is on top of the smartphone operating share now, it is losing ground everyday to Android.

Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 is a good operating system, but it’s unclear if it will help Nokia much. It seems like the smarter play is to join forces with Android.

But, Nokia’s new CEO is Stephen Elop, formerly a Microsoft exec in charge of Office. Perhaps he is more comfortable with Microsoft, and sees better long term potential for Windows Phone 7.

