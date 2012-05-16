Here's What Nokia Says About Siri's 'Best Smartphone' Flub

Photo: AP

Nokia refuses to let this Siri mishap die.The Lumia maker is accusing Apple of destroying Siri’s credibility by recalibrating the virtual assistant to say that it is in fact the best smartphone, a company spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald.



iDB picked up the report.

Here’s what Nokia said:

Apple position[s] Siri as the intelligent system that’s there to help, but clearly if they don’t like the answer, they override the software.

So what did Apple do to Siri? Last week, Siri used the third-party service Wolfram Alpha to find the “best smartphone ever.” Wolfram Alpha uses Best Buy rankings to come up with that answer.

It looks like Apple’s tweak blocked Siri from questioning Wolfram Alpha.

