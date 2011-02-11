Elop Reorganizes Nokia, Fires The Guy Who Ran Their Android-Killer

Alberto Torres

Photo: Nokia

On top of today’s big-ticket news that Nokia is picking Windows as its smartphone platform, the company is also announcing a big reorganization. As part of the re-org, Alberto Torres, EVP of MeeGo Computers, Mobile Solutions, is stepping down to “pursue other interests outside the company.”Torres was the guy in charge of MeeGo, which was supposed to be Nokia’s big platform that would bring it to the level of Apple‘s iOS and Android. Except MeeGo never shipped, and Nokia’s CEO got replaced by a Microsoft alum who decided to go with Windows. So Torres was either fired, or effectively fired, since it’s hard to imagine him staying after the new guy drowned his baby in the bathtub.



MeeGo will be open-sourced, and Nokia will still put out the MeeGo devices it has in the pipeline, and then support the open-source community around MeeGo, but that platform is basically dead now.

The re-org is also interesting: Nokia is going to have just two business units, Smart Devices and Mobile Phones. We like this, it means that Nokia clearly wants to focus on what it’s good at now — cranking out lots of good, cheap “dumbphones” and “feature phones” and dirtributing them everywhere — and what it needs to be good at tomorrow to survive — cranking out lots of great, cheap Windows smartphones (and tablets?) and distributing them everywhere. We’ll add that there’s still tons and tons of money to be made with cheaper phones, as hundreds of millions of people in developing countries are buying them and a billion more will buy them in the next decade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.