Nokia Rebel Shareholders: Fire Elop, Bring Back MeeGo

A group of nine Nokia shareholders will try to oust the current board of directors at Nokia’s shareholders’ meeting on May 3, oust CEO Stephen Elop and other executives, and refocus Nokia’s smartphone strategy on the MeeGo platform.The group calls itself Nokia Plan B, and consists of nine anonymous “young” shareholders who previously worked at the company. It lays out the following demands on its Web site, which has been duplicated on a Facebook page after heavy traffic crashed the Web site.



They are:

Fire Stephen Elop and install a CEO with international mobile experience.

Also fire other execs including services head Tero Ojänpera, sales chief Niklas Savander, and product development head Mary McDowell.

Limit the Windows Phone deal to one or two handsets in North America.

Make MeeGo Nokia’s primary smartphone platform.

Increase Symbian’s lifespan to at least 5 years.

Consolidate research and development in a single location and end outsourcing.

The group links to a post by former Nokia manager Horace Dediu pointing out that Microsoft has signed many similar mobile partnerships in the past, with companies like LG, Motorola, and Palm, none of which had any effect on the market.

The group also says that shareholders have gotten in touch asking how they can transfer the voting rights for their shares. It’s not known how many shares the group holds.

At the same time, Nokia has been working on this old strategy for several years now, and it’s taking so long to get MeeGo phones to market that the competitors like Android are dominating. That’s why Elop and Nokia’s board made their decision to go with Windows Phone in the first place.

