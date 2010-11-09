Nokia "Reaffirms Commitment" To Dying Symbian Platform

The Symbian Foundation, which has been developing the Symbian mobile operating system, has announced that it is transitioning to a licensing operation.



In a statement just released, Nokia says it “reaffirms commitment” to the OS and that it will “continue to invest its own resources in developing Symbian.”

This makes sense for Nokia to say, as Nokia still uses Symbian in many of its smartphones, and Nokia can’t just hang up on Symbian while it’s still shipping Symbian phones.

But let’s hope that Nokia has an actual plan for the future. Symbian is wildly outdated and if Nokia hopes to compete with Apple’s iPhone and Google Android, it needs a huge software refresh.

Here’s the statement we just got from Nokia:

Nokia reaffirms commitment to Symbian platform

As Symbian Foundation announces changes, a new era of Symbian development and innovation begins

Espoo, Finland – Following an announcement by the board of the Symbian Foundation that it will be transitioning from its current operational activities to become a licensing operation only, Nokia today reaffirmed its commitment to the Symbian platform. Nokia plans to continue to invest its own resources in developing Symbian, the world’s most widely used smartphone platform, and expects to deliver a strong portfolio of Symbian-based smartphones to people around the world.

“The future of Symbian as a platform does not depend on the existence of the foundation,” said Jo Harlow, Senior Vice President, Smartphones, Nokia. “The changes announced by the foundation have no impact on Nokia’s Symbian device roadmaps or shipping commitments. The platform powers hundreds of millions of smartphones – including our own – and we expect to deliver ongoing support and innovation benefitting the Symbian ecosystem in the future.”

Nokia’s recent decision to focus on Qt as its sole application development framework is expected to bring greater efficiency and speed of evolution to the Symbian platform. This approach is aimed at ensuring compatibility for apps with future Symbian platform versions, and enables more frequent updates and upgrades for Nokia smartphones. To take advantage of this ever-growing opportunity, developers can find the tools and support they need through Forum Nokia, and global distribution to Nokia’s broad base of smartphones through Ovi Store.

Nokia is the volume market leader in smartphones and the company’s commitment to the Symbian platform is unchanged. Nokia smartphones based on the new Symbian platform include the Nokia N8, Nokia C7 and the new Nokia C6-01 which are available now, as well as the upcoming Nokia E7 which is expected to ship before the end of 2010. Nokia expects to sell more than 50 million Symbian^3-based devices.

