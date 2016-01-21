Nokia may have just leaked its new smartphone

Nokia has posted a 1:40 promotional video to YouTube that touts the company’s technology, vision, and achievements.

However, towards the end of the video — at around 1:19 — things get interesting: Two devices, a white smartphone and a tablet, appear on screen for a few seconds.

Nokia/YouTube A screenshot from a Nokia promotional video that shows an un-branded phone that could be the unannounced C1.

Nokia is rumoured to be making a smartphone, reportedly called the C1, which would be its first since Microsoft acquired its phone business for $7.2 billion (£5 billion).

The tablet, which appears to be about as big as an iPad, is not rumoured, but the company has made a tablet — the 2520 — in the past.

Nokia/YouTube An un-branded tablet featured in a Nokia promotional video.

It’s unclear if the devices, which don’t show the Nokia brand, are made by Nokia or are just for show. The lack of branding could be to avoid promoting other companies, but an Apple Magic Mouse is clearly shown earlier in the video.

A spokesperson for Nokia pointed Business Insider towards a statement, from July last year, that states the issue of whether the company will make a smartphone is “complicated” and that it is looking for “the right partner who can take on the heavy lifting and work closely with us to deliver a great product.”

“There is nothing we want to add to this,” a spokesperson added.

