Nokia is reportedly planning a relaunch of the iconic 3310 later this month

You can’t keep a good phone down: The iconic Nokia 3310 is coming back.

Reliable phone leaker Evan Blass, writing in VentureBeat, reports that there is a planned relaunch of the brick-like phone planned for the end of the month.

The Nokia 3310, first launched 17 years ago, has achieved cult status — it was extremely hardy, had great battery, and a now-iconic design.

But it was phased out long ago — it’s so old it doesn’t even have a colour screen, and Nokia lost its market-leading position with the dawn of the iPhone and the smartphone era.

But HMD Global, the Finnish company that now makes Nokia phones, is reportedly preparing to launch a “modern version” of the 3310 at Mobile World Congress, a mobile industry conference held in Barcelona on February 26, 2017.

It sounds like the new 3310 will riff on the original, rather than being a perfect reproduction — Blass describes it as a “homage” — but beyond that we’ve got no details as to what the rumoured device will feature. Colour screen? Camera? Apps? None of these are exactly cutting-edge, but they’d all be a major step forward on the original 3310’s basic feature set.

It will reportedly retail for €59 ($US63, or £50) in Europe. (It’s not clear if it will launch elsewhere, or when)

A HMD Global Oy spokesperson declined to comment on “rumours or speculation.”

Mobile World Congress will be running from February 27 to March 2, and Business Insider will be attending and reporting live from Barcelona throughout.

