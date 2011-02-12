Nokia Phones Running Windows Could Look Like This

Photo: Engadget

The first pictures of prototype Nokia phones running Windows Phone 7 have leaked, and Engadget has them.The phones are just prototypes, but they’re in the bright colours that Nokia is known for and they prove that Microsoft and Nokia have been working on this partnership for a while.



The software looks identical to the current Windows Phone platform, and the buttons are still in the required places — back on the bottom left, start in the middle, and search on the right. It remains to be seen whether Nokia will be able to “differentiate” from all the other Windows Phone vendors as they hope, or whether Microsoft will keep the hardware specs tightly locked down as the company has so far.

