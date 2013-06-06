LEAK: New Nokia Phone With A 41-Megapixel Camera Coming In July

Nokia is planning a July release for a new smartphone with a powerful camera, Tom Warren at The Verge reports.



The new smartphone will be called the “EOS” and it will have a 41-megapixel camera. It will also be running on the latest version of Windows Phone.

Photos have been leaking of the new phone. It has a big bulge in the back to support the high-end camera. Nokia is also going to add some software to give users control over the camera.

