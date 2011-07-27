Nokia's App Store Hits 7 Million Daily Downloads

Photo: AllThingsD

Nokia’s app store for its previous generation Symbian phones, Ovi Store, just hit 7 million daily downloads.By way of comparison, Apple announced this month 15 billion downloads on its app store since the beginning, which works out to a rough average of 13 million downloads per day. The real number these days is almost certainly much higher because there are many more iOS devices today than when the app store launched.



Still, 7 million per day is nothing to sneeze at and a nice milestone for Nokia, especially given that it only seems to get bad news. Ovi Store will be merged with the Windows Phone 7 marketplace on Nokia’s next-generation phones, which will run Windows.

While smartphones are necessary to Nokia’s future, these lower cost phones are as well, because they’re what allows Nokia to sell tons of phones in emerging markets and attain the scale and distribution it will need to push Windows phones.

The problem is, Nokia isn’t just in danger from the top of the market, but also from the bottom of the market from Chinese OEMs who are increasingly competing on price and speed and grabbing marketshare from Nokia.

How Nokia’s China Performance Could Be The Beginning Of A Death Spiral →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.