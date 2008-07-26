Nokia (NOK) Exec: No Plans To Merge Symbian With Google's (GOOG) Android

Just in case you were wondering, Nokia (NOK) is not about to roll its Symbian mobile operating system — the one it’s spending $410 million to buy up from its JV partners — into Google’s (GOOG) Android — the one Google is spending boatloads to develop.



Nokia has “no plans” to combine its efforts with Android, said David Rivas, a Nokia vice president, at a TechCrunch event today.

Why is that even a question? Tech blogs are abuzz today after mobile analyst Jack Gold made a ballsy prediction that Nokia and Google would start fusing their operating systems into one project within six months. How did this get started? Last week, Symbian CEO Nigel Clifford said he’d be “happy to collaborate” with Google, even “on the more fundamental operating system level.”

Does this mean Nokia and Google might never merge their mobile OS businesses? Anything’s possible, but we’d label this one as unlikely. Technical hurdle: You can’t just smoosh two operating systems together. Business hurdle: It’s hard to see either company giving up on their OS right now.

See Also:

Is Google’s Android Coming Apart At The Seams?

Apple Guy John Gruber: Rooting For Google Android, But Expectations Low

Nokia’s (NOK) Symbian To Google (GOOG): We’re Here To Help With Mobile!

Why Nokia’s Buying Symbian: Apple, RIM, Google, Others

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.