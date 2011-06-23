Here Are Some Photos Of Nokia's First Windows Phone, And It Looks Great

Photo: via Engadget

The beautiful N9 smartphone Nokia unveiled the other day was a good sign of things to come, as we hoped.While the N9 runs MeeGo, an operating system that’s innovative but won’t ever make it big, Stephen Elop just unveiled a brand new phone from Nokia that looks just like the N9 but runs Windows Phone 7.



Apparently, Elop told reporters on scene to quit using their cameras, but obviously a few of them did and caught a glimpse of Nokia’s first Windows Phone.

The phone is codenamed “Sea Ray” and differs from the N9 in that it has a camera shutter button on its side, dual-LEDs on the back, and is running Windows Phone 7 Mango, of course.

There’s no word on a release date or price, but Stephon Elop has repeatedly promised a Nokia Windows Phone for 2012.

See below for a few a video and some pictures, and check out the link below to see how the N9 looks in action.

Don’t Miss: Amazing Pictures Of The Nokia N9, Which Is Now Nokia’s First Windows Phone

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Technet via Engadget)

Photo: via Engadget

Photo: via Engadget

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.