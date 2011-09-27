This Is What Nokia's First Windows Phone Will Probably Look Like, And You Can Buy It Now

Nokia revealed the N9 smartphone in June, and released the phone today for customers worldwide.

Except you can’t buy it in the US, UK, or Germany.

You can still buy it for around $650.00 if you live elsewhere, but the reason we’re interested in it is for another reason.

When Nokia does inevitably release its first Windows Phone by the end of this year, it’ll probably look and feel a whole lot like the N9.

Also, as cool as the N9’s gesture-based MeeGo operating system looks in action, it’s doomed because Nokia ultimately switched over to the Windows Phone operating system.

The N9 has no front-facing camera, but it’s pretty impressive otherwise: 16GB of internal memory, 1 Ghz processor, 1 GB of RAM, a 3.9-inch AMOLED screen, and an 8 MP wide-angle Zeiss lens on the rear.

