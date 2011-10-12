Nokia's First Windows Phone Gets A Name, Flashy Promo Picture

Photo: Via PocketNow

The first promotional pictures of Nokia’s “Sea Ray” Windows Phone have leaked, Pocket Now reports.The new phone is expected to launch at Nokia World in a few weeks as the Nokia N800.



It runs Windows Phone 7.5 Mango, and for some reason doesn’t have a front-facing camera like all of its competitors.

At least it’s pretty, and is a good sign of things to come from Nokia and Microsoft.

The N800 might launch under the name “Lumia” in certain countries, but the names “Ace,” “Sabre,” and “Sun” have also been floating around.

Or it might be called the Sea Ray. After all, this phone was originally dubbed the Nokia 703 in some early press shots.

See below for another press pic of the N800:

Photo: Via PocketNow

