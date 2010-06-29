Nokia Mocks Apple's iPhone 4 Antenna Problem

Nokia is mocking Apple’s iPhone 4 antenna issue on its official blog, asking “How do you hold your Nokia?“



It facetiously runs through four different ways to hold a Nokia smartphone, and concludes, “Of course, feel free to ignore all of the above because realistically, you’re free to hold your Nokia device any way you like. And you won’t suffer any signal loss. Cool, huh?”

This is a pretty nervy move from Nokia considering Apple has eaten Nokia’s lunch in the smartphone world, Nokia just cut profit estimates/warned of losing share in smartphones, and it just put out this phone.

But, Steve Jobs opened Apple up to these sorts of attacks by telling consumers to hold the phone differently.

We first saw this Nokia blog post on 9 to 5 Mac.



