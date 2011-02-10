Nokia Gives Up On First MeeGo Phone

Photo: Flickr/Forum PA

Nokia is ditching production of its first MeeGo phone before it ever launches, Reuters reports.There’s a good chance many of you are asking, “What’s MeeGo?” That’s the problem for Nokia, and probably a big reason why it’s giving up on this phone, and possibly the entire platform.



MeeGo is an operating system that Nokia started on a year ago. It’s supposed to be a credible threat to Apple and Google, but it’s rumoured to be late and lacking.

Reuters says the next version of a Meego could still be revealed later this week.

New Nokia CEO Stephen Elop is planning on revealing his big turnaround strategy at the end of the week. There have been whispers that Nokia might switch to Windows Phone 7, or Android, but at this point we haven’t seen anything solid to indicate one way or the other.

