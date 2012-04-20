Nokia Is Burning Through An Absurd Amount Of Cash Right Now

Remember Nokia? The Finnish company was on top of the cell phone world just a few years back, but now, Nokia is burning through a ridiculous amount of cash and is on the brink of bankruptcy.
Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Bodget explains in the video below why Nokia might go bankrupt in the coming years:
Produced by William Wei
