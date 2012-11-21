A First Look At Nokia's Blazingly Fast iPhone Maps App

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Today Nokia released a standalone iPhone and iPad app for Here Maps, its newly renamed mapping service.Our first impression: The maps are very functional but they don’t look that great.



But while Nokia’s maps aren’t the best-looking, the app is very fast and provides a key feature for urban dwellers that’s missing from Apple’s own Maps app: transit directions.

If you’re still upset with Apple’s Maps and are looking for a fast, accurate alternative, you owe it to yourself to check out Nokia’s offering.

Don’t take our word for it—CEO Tim Cook recommended Nokia’s Web-based maps by name when he apologized for Apple Maps’ poor quality. The native app should be even better.

Here Maps is available for iPhone and iPad and is free.

