Some Good News From Nokia If You Hate Apple Maps On Your iPhone

This is the mobile web version of Nokia Maps on the iPhone.

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Nokia announced today that it plans to release its mapping application on iPhones and Android phones in the coming weeks.We previously profiled Nokia Maps as a very viable alternative to Google Maps since Apple’s iOS 6 launched without the beloved mapping app we’ve come to love.



The dedicated Android and iPhone app will offer offline functionality, public transportation integration, and even voice directions.

Nokia has a great reputation when it comes to mapping services, so its new app should make a great alternative to Apple Maps on the iPhone.

