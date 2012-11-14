Some Good News From Nokia If You Hate Apple Maps On Your iPhone

Dylan Love
nokia maps iphone 5This is the mobile web version of Nokia Maps on the iPhone.

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Nokia announced today that it plans to release its mapping application on iPhones and Android phones in the coming weeks.We previously profiled Nokia Maps as a very viable alternative to Google Maps since Apple’s iOS 6 launched without the beloved mapping app we’ve come to love.

The dedicated Android and iPhone app will offer offline functionality, public transportation integration, and even voice directions.

Nokia has a great reputation when it comes to mapping services, so its new app should make a great alternative to Apple Maps on the iPhone.

