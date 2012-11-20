Looking For An Apple Maps Replacement? Nokia Just Released Its Maps App For iPhones And iPads

Photo: iTunes

As promised, Nokia released its own dedicated maps app for iPhones and iPads this morning.Nokia’s mapping data is just as good as Google’s, so the new app will make a great alternative to Apple Maps.



Nokia’s app, which is called Here, lets you save maps for viewing offline, gives you public transit directions, and provides voice-guided navigation.

Nokia’s map app is a free download for iPhones and iPads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.