It Looks Like Nokia's Next Lumia Phone Will Have A Metal Body And Giant Camera

Nokia released a teaser for its upcoming smartphone today, showing off a device with a metal body and a 41 megapixel camera.



The video was obtained by The Verge’s Tom Warren, who says this will be the next-generation Lumia Windows Phone that Nokia plans to unveil at a press event in London on May 14.

On Friday, Nokia unveiled another Windows Phone, the Lumia 928, which is similar to the Lumia 920 that launched last year. The Lumia 928 will be a Verizon exclusive in the US and will launch on May 16 for $100.

It looks like this second Lumia phone will hit international markets first. Take a look at the teaser video below.

