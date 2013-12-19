Nokia's Ad For Its New Windows 8 Tablet Is Truly Creepy And Weird

Nokia released a new commercial for its Lumia 2520 Windows-running tablet, and watching it will make you feel uncomfortable.

In the ad, Nokia is marketing its new device as the mullet of tablets. Just like the 90s haircut championed the attitude of “business in the front, party in the back,” the Lumia is optimised for both work and play.

Regardless of the merit of that idea, Nokia makes its ad over-the-top bizarre by featuring a weirdo barbershop and horror-movie music.

Make sure to check out the barber’s fingernails.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

