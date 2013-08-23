Microsoft Steals A Line From An IPhone Commercial In Its New Ad Bashing Samsung And Apple

Microsoft released a new ad for the Nokia Lumia 1020 that continues with its favourite advertising strategy: Bashing iPhone and Samsung fanboys.

“The Recital” is a sequel to “The Wedding,” a funny spot (with 6 million YouTube views and counting) in which iPhone and Galaxy users got into a physical fight at a wedding ceremony. This time it’s the same scenario with parents assaulting each other to get the perfect picture at an elementary school recital. One mother even gets knocked to the ground after reciting the copy from a recent iPhone commercial at the very end. (“Every day more photos are taken with an iPhone…”)

Too cool to get pulled into the physical altercations, Nokia Lumia users get perfect closeups of their asparagus costume wearing kids from the back of the room.

CP+B made both ads, directed by Roman Coppola. Watch the spot below:

