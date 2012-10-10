Leaked: Here's What Nokia's Lumia Phone Will Look Like On Verizon

Photo: @evleaks

AT&T may have nailed exclusive rights to Nokia’s flagship Lumia 920 and 820 Windows Phones, but other carriers will have their own Lumia devices too.This image from the Twitter account @evleaks shows Verizon’s version of the Lumia 920, codenamed Atlas. We’re not sure who runs @evleaks, but the account has been accurate with Nokia leaks in the past. It’s the same Twitter account that leaked the first press images of the Lumia 920 a few days before Nokia announced the phone.



We’re guessing the Atlas will be very similar in specs to the Lumia 920, but with a few cosmetic changes on the outside to set it apart. It seems like Nokia isn’t able to release the same phone on all carriers, so it has to make a few tweaks for each one. (Carriers have a shocking level of control over the devices they sell.)

T-Mobile announced yesterday that it would sell the Lumia 810, which is nearly identical to the Lumia 820 AT&T will sell.

By the time these devices launch, it looks like you’ll be able to get a Lumia phone on T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. Sprint has been slow to adopt Windows Phones, so we doubt it’ll get the Lumia too.

