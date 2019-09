This is supposedly a picture of the next upcoming Lumia phone by Nokia, codenamed “Catwalk,” reports WP Central.



Previous information about the device indicates it will have a 4.5″ display, 16 GB of storage, and a 1.6 GHz processor.

Head over to WP Central to see more pictures >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.