Nokia's New Lumia Phone Is Still Thick, Heavy, And Covered In Plastic

Steve Kovach

Nokia’s newest flagship Windows Phone in the US, the Lumia 928, launches this week as a Verizon exclusive. We just got our hands on one this morning, so here a few initial impressions.

The Lumia 928 is nearly identical from a hardware standpoint to its cousin, the Lumia 920, a phone that launched on AT&T last year. Design-wise, the Lumia 928 is a bit thinner and lighter than Lumia 920, a nice change since that was our number one complaint with Nokia’s phone. 

But the Lumia 928 is still noticeably thicker and heavier than other top-tier phones like the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S4, and HTC One. The plastic also feels a bit cheaper than the materials used to build the Lumia 920, and its squared-off design isn’t nearly as attractive. This model is an improvement in many ways, but it’s hardly ideal for those who like thin and light phones.

Nokia is also making a big deal out of the Lumia 928’s camera, which is slightly better than the one on the Lumia 920. It also has a Xenon flash, which “freezes” moving objects and reduces the chances of getting a blurry photo. We’ve only had the phone for a few hours and haven’t had a chance to test the flash yet, but a few quick test photos in bright lighting did look pretty good.

Finally, this isn’t the only new device Nokia has for us this week. It will announce another phone with a metal body and 41 megapixel camera called the Lumia 925 at a press event in London Tuesday morning.

We’ll have a full review of the Lumia 928 next week. In the meantime, check out a few photos:

nokia lumia 928 home screenThe Lumia 928 is a Windows Phone.
nokia lumia 928 with iphone 5The Lumia 928 is much thicker than the iPhone 5.
nokia lumia 928 back coverThe casing feels cheap and plasticky.
Nokia Lumia 928 cameraHere’s a look at the camera and Xenon flash.

