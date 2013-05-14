Nokia's New Lumia Phone Is Still Thick, Heavy, And Covered In Plastic

Nokia’s newest flagship Windows Phone in the US, the Lumia 928, launches this week as a Verizon exclusive. We just got our hands on one this morning, so here a few initial impressions.



The Lumia 928 is nearly identical from a hardware standpoint to its cousin, the Lumia 920, a phone that launched on AT&T last year. Design-wise, the Lumia 928 is a bit thinner and lighter than Lumia 920, a nice change since that was our number one complaint with Nokia’s phone.

But the Lumia 928 is still noticeably thicker and heavier than other top-tier phones like the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S4, and HTC One. The plastic also feels a bit cheaper than the materials used to build the Lumia 920, and its squared-off design isn’t nearly as attractive. This model is an improvement in many ways, but it’s hardly ideal for those who like thin and light phones.

Nokia is also making a big deal out of the Lumia 928’s camera, which is slightly better than the one on the Lumia 920. It also has a Xenon flash, which “freezes” moving objects and reduces the chances of getting a blurry photo. We’ve only had the phone for a few hours and haven’t had a chance to test the flash yet, but a few quick test photos in bright lighting did look pretty good.

Finally, this isn’t the only new device Nokia has for us this week. It will announce another phone with a metal body and 41 megapixel camera called the Lumia 925 at a press event in London Tuesday morning.

We’ll have a full review of the Lumia 928 next week. In the meantime, check out a few photos:

The Lumia 928 is a Windows Phone.

The Lumia 928 is much thicker than the iPhone 5.

The casing feels cheap and plasticky.

Here’s a look at the camera and Xenon flash.

