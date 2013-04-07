Here's The First Leaked Photo Of Nokia's Next Lumia Phone

Here’s a look at Nokia’s next major Windows Phone, the Lumia 928.



The leaked image comes from Twitter user @evleaks, who routinely (and accurately!) posts leaked smartphone images to his account.

The Lumia 928 will run Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 operating system and be available exclusively on Verizon in the US.

The phone was originally rumoured to have an aluminium body, but it looks like Nokia changed its mind and went with plastic instead. Nokia is expected to formally announce the phone this quarter.

Take a look:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.