Nokia's Next Lumia Windows Phone Will Still Be Really Thick And Heavy

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia is working on a new Windows Phone called the Lumia 928 that’ll be sold exclusively on Verizon, reports Tom Warren of The Verge. Based on the phone’s specs, it seems like the new Lumia 928 will be very similar to the current Lumia 920, but will have an aluminium body instead of plastic.



Unfortunately, Nokia’s phone will still be pretty thick and heavy compared to top-tier phones from Apple, Samsung, and HTC. Warren reports the Lumia 928 will measure 10.2 mm at its thinnest point, with a thicker bulge in the back.

That’s disappointing.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 920 is a great phone, but its size and weight are a major turn off, especially considering HTC’s Windows Phone 8x offers nearly identical features in a thinner, lighter, and more attractive package.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.