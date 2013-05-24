Photos Of The New Nokia Lumia 928

Nokia has another new Lumia phone, the Lumia 928.
It’s pretty much the same device as the older Lumia 920, but sports a different design.
You can read the full review of the Lumia 928 right here, and check out the gallery below to see some of the best features.
Windows Phone 8 is a good OS, but it's missing a lot of key apps like Instagram. The app store is full of clones and knockoffs.
Nokia is making a big deal out of the Lumia 928's camera. It has a special Xenon flash and takes pretty good photos in low-light settings.
There are also some special camera apps. For example, you can use one called Cinemagraph to make customised GIFs.
The Lumia 928 is a good Windows Phone, but it's thick and heavy compared to other top-tier devices. A lot of people won't like that. Here's what it looks like next to another Windows Phone, the HTC Windows Phone 8x.
It also has a plastic body. Some people like plastic phones because they're more resistant to dings and scratches.
