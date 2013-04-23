Nokia's Next Lumia Phone Is Coming Next Month

Nokia just made a deal with Verizon to bring the forthcoming Lumia 928 to the carrier next month, Bloomberg reports.



If the deal goes through, it will mark the first time Verizon will carry a high-end model of the Lumia. In the U.S., AT&T has been the sole carrier of Nokia’s flagship Lumia 920, while Verizon only carried the mid-range Lumia 822.

The phone will run on Windows software, have a metal body, a 4.5-inch touch screen, an 8MP camera, and wireless charging, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

But based on the appearance of the leaked image, it seems like Nokia went with a plastic body instead.

