Here's The First Leaked Image Of Nokia's New All-Metal Windows Phone

A photo of Nokia’s next flagship Windows Phone, the Lumia 925, has leaked on Twitter via @evleaks, who is almost always accurate with gadget scoops.



This is the phone that Nokia is expected to announce at its big press conference in London tomorrow morning. Unlike older plastic Lumia phones, the Lumia 925 will have a metal body. It’ll also reportedly have a 41 megapixel camera.

Don’t confuse the device with the Lumia 928, a new phone launching on Verizon this week. That phone will be an exclusive on the carrier.

Here’s the photo:

@evleaks

