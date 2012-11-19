VIDEO REVIEW: Nokia's Lumia 920

The Nokia Lumia 920 is one of the more interesting smartphones we’ve played around with, but we still think it’s a brick.



Watch our hands-on video review of the Nokia Lumia 920 below to find out why.

You can also catch the full written review right here.

Produced by William Wei

