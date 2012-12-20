Nokia Fixes Software Bug That Caused The Lumia 920 To Take Blurry Photos

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia released a software update today for its two newest flagship Windows Phones, the Lumia 920 and Lumia 820, that fixes several bugs.Most importantly, the software update fixes a bug with the phone’s camera software that caused some images taken in daylight to appear blurry. There are also some fixes for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and messaging.



The software update will only work on Lumia phones in the U.S., but Nokia says it’ll roll out globally soon. If you have a Lumia 920 or 820, you’ll receive a notification when the software is ready to download.

Don’t Miss: Our review of the Lumia 920 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.