Nokia Lumia 920 Pre-Orders Have Mysteriously Disappeared From Best Buy

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Best Buy began accepting pre-orders for the new Nokia Lumia 920 on Sunday, but the phone has since disappeared from the website. However, it’s unclear why. WP Central first discovered the Lumia 920 was removed from Best Buy’s website.



We have a two theories: 1.) Nokia and AT&T have yet to formally announce pricing and a release date for the Lumia 920. It’s possible Best Buy jumped the gun. 2.) Best Buy sold out.

Best Buy was selling the Lumia 920 for $149.99 with a two-year contract from AT&T. Oddly enough, another new Windows Phone, the Windows Phone 8x from HTC, is still available for pre-order.

