Nokia's Lumia 920 Windows Phone Is Available For Pre-Order Now For $150

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia’s new flagship Windows Phone, the Lumia 920, is available for pre-order from Best Buy for $149.99 with a two-year AT&T contract.WP Central first spotted the news.



There’s still no solid launch date for the phone and AT&T appears to only be taking pre-orders through Best Buy as of this writing.

Best Buy is also accepting pre-orders for HTC’s new Windows Phone, the HTC Windows Phone 8x. It costs $99.99 with a two-year contract from AT&T.

Both phones run Windows Phone 8, Microsoft’s upcoming mobile operating system. Microsoft will unveil the final version of Windows Phone 8 at a press event on October 29.

In the meantime, you can check out both phones on Best Buy.

