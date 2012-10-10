You'll Be Able To Pre-Order Nokia's New Lumia Phone On October 21

The Lumia 920.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Pre-orders for Nokia’s new Lumia 920 and 820 Windows Phones will begin on October 21, reports Tom Warren of The Verge. The two phones will be available on AT&T. They’re expected to formally launch in early November.



Warren is very plugged into Microsoft, so his leaks are usually correct. An earlier report from BGR said the Lumia phones would launch on October 21, but that doesn’t seem likely as Microsoft is holding an event on October 29 to show off the final version of its new mobile operating system, Windows Phone 8.

Nokia is also launching a variant of the Lumia 820 on T-Mobile. And a recent leak shows Verizon will get a Lumia phone.

