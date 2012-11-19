The Most Important Features In Nokia's Lumia 920

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia’s new flagship phone, the Lumia 920, is one of the most unique devices you can buy today.It runs Windows Phone 8, the new mobile operating system from Microsoft, and has some interesting hardware features like wireless charging.



You can read our full Lumia 920 review here, but take a look at our tour of the most important new features in the gallery below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.