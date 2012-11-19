The Most Important Features In Nokia's Lumia 920

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Nokia’s new flagship phone, the Lumia 920, is one of the most unique devices you can buy today.It runs Windows Phone 8, the new mobile operating system from Microsoft, and has some interesting hardware features like wireless charging.
You can read our full Lumia 920 review here, but take a look at our tour of the most important new features in the gallery below.
But even though the display size is normal by today's standards, the rest of the phone is incredible thick and heavy.
The Lumia 920 is insanely thick compared to the iPhone 5. The iPhone 5 weighs 112 grams. The Lumia 920 weighs 185 grams. That doesn't sound like a lot on paper, but it's very noticeable when you hold the two phones.
Here are the volume and power buttons. The third button at the bottom is a dedicated camera button for quickly snapping photos.
Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 software focuses on Live Tiles, tiny apps that update in real time on your home screen. Tapping the tile launches the full app.
The People app pulls in data from social networks like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter so you can see all your contacts' status updates and photos in one place. Unfortunately, it can get kind of messy. You're better off using a dedicated app for each service.
The Lumia 920 ships with Nokia's excellent mapping application. It's just as good as Google Maps and much, much better than Apple Maps.
Nokia's City Lens app is an augmented reality tool that lets you find nearby locations by category. Let's give it a try...
We asked City Lens to find nearby restaurants. Locations pop up on the screen as you move the camera around. It's a unique way to find venues, but not entirely practical.
Microsoft's Xbox Music app, which is a lot like Spotify, ships with the Lumia 920. If you have an Xbox, you should give it a try. It's a great app.
SmartGlass shows you information on streaming content you're watching, lets you send messages to your Xbox Live friends, and gives you stats on games you've recently played.
AT&T loaded the Lumia 920 with a handful of apps you don't need. Luckily, you can easily remove them.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.