You Can Pre-Order A Nokia Lumia 920 Right Now For $699

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia’s Lumia 920 is available for pre-order now, contract-free, for $699 from online retailer Negri electronics. PocketNow first discovered the sale.



Although Nokia has yet to announce an official release date and pricing for the Lumia 920, online retailers appear to be jumping the gun and accepting pre-orders for the phone.

Best Buy began taking pre-orders for the Lumia 920 on Sunday for $150 with a two-year contract, but has since removed the phone from its site.

