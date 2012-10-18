Here's A Sneak Peek At Nokia's Lumia 920 Windows Phone In Action

A few Nokia Lumia 920 training videos for AT&T employees have leaked, providing a bit more insight into the phone’s features.



Nokia showed most of this off when it announced the phone in early September, but the videos do show us the key features AT&T employees will be touting to potential customers when the phone launches this fall.

By the way, we still don’t know the exact pricing and release date for the Lumia 920, but we’re expecting to get word on that any day now.

In the meantime, check out the videos, which were first discovered by WPCentral:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

