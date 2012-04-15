Maybe We Have A Hit! Nokia's Lumia 900 Is Sold Out At AT&T

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia’s new Lumia 900 is listed as out of stock in AT&T’s online store, just one week after its launch. Windows Phone Central first noticed the phone was sold out.AT&T and Nokia received a lot of criticism for launching such an important product on Easter Sunday, a day many AT&T retail locations were closed. But it looks like that hasn’t stopped online orders.



The Lumia 900 is still the top-selling wireless device on Amazon as of this writing. It appears to be in stock there too.

