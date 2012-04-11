Nokia Reimbursing Lumia 900 Customers $100 On AT&T Bill For A Nasty Software Glitch

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia confirmed this evening in a blog post that some Lumia 900 phones are affected by a software glitch that blocks the device from connecting to the web.Nokia says the problem is purely a software issue.



To make up for the glitch, Nokia and AT&T are offering Lumia 900 customers a $100 credit on their AT&T bill and a free software fix that should be available around April 16.

The software update won’t be available over the air, meaning you’ll have to sync your device with Microsoft’s Zune app on your Windows PC. It’s not clear whether or not the update will be available via the Windows Phone 7 app for Mac.

Customers also have the option to trade their Lumia 900 for a new one at AT&T retail locations.

Since the Lumia 900’s launch on Sunday, we’ve seen scattered reports of data connectivity issues. We didn’t experience that when we reviewed the phone last week, however we did encounter a few other minor software glitches such as app crashes.

