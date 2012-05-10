Maybe Nokia's Not Quite On Its Death Bed Yet

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop watches his old boss Steve Ballmer at CES in January.

The new Nokia Lumia 900 is a hot seller at some AT&T stores, trailing only behind the iPhone.At least that’s according to a channel check of 15 stores by Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt, as reported by Barron’s earlier today. Earlier this week, Nokia said that it was trying hard to keep up with unexpected demand, particularly for the cyan version.



AT&T seems to be pushing the phone pretty hard — McCourt said the hold music for AT&T stores invites customers to try the “beautifully different” Lumia, and CEO Randall Stephenson gave it a ringing endorsement last week.

But not all of AT&T’s sales reps have gotten the message.

At one store in downtown S.F., a rep recommended the HTC One X as a replacement for my iPhone, saying that he would choose it to be his personal phone. He had to be prompted to show us the Lumia 900. He was mostly positive about it, but said its big weakness was lack of apps.

At another AT&T store, when I said I didn’t like the contact management on my iPhone, a floor staffer showed me how to fix it (her advice didn’t work). The sales reps were all busy — a good sign — but most of the customers in the store seemed to be looking at Android phones, not Lumias.

Even if the Lumia is selling well in the U.S., European sales look like a disaster: Pierre Ferragu at Bernstein Research surveyed 15 U.K. stores and found that demand was “evaporating.”

