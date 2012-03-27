You'll Be Able To Get Nokia's saviour Windows Phone For Just $100

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia just announced the official launch date and pricing for its Lumia 900 Windows Phone.It’ll cost $99.99 with a two-year contract from AT&T. It goes on sale April 8.



The Lumia 900 is the new flagship Windows Phone everyone was going nuts over at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. It also won several “Best In Show” awards.

Microsoft and Nokia are betting a lot on the Lumia 900. There are even rumours that Nokia paid AT&T about $25 million to heavily promote the new phone in stores.

At just $100, it’s pretty obvious AT&T is heavily subsidizing the Lumia 900 to encourage adoption.

The Lumia 900 has a large, 4.3-inch screen and runs the latest version of Windows Phone 7, called “Mango.” It’ll also connect to AT&T’s 4G LTE network in cities where the network is available.

