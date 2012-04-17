Actually, Nokia Has The Best Smartphone Commercial You'll See Today

We loved Apple’s Siri commercial starring Samuel L. Jackson. However, we could’ve done without the Zooey Deschanel one.



But Nokia’s commercial for the Lumia 900 Windows Phone actually made us chuckle. It’s part of Nokia’s massive campaign for its new flagship phone and it’s really, really good.

Watch:

