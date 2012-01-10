Nokia And AT&T Are About To Launch The Lumia 900, The First Windows Phone You'll Be Dying To Get

Photo: PocketNow

Just ahead of Nokia’s big press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show this afternoon, the company’s biggest surprise has already leaked: the Lumia 900.PocketNow got its hands on some press shots of the device, which sports a 4.3 inch screen and runs on AT&T’s 4G LTE network.



It’s bigger than its cousin the Lumia 800, which gives it room to pack in a front-facing camera as well.

The Lumia 800 launched in Europe, but seems like it’s never going to land on U.S. shores now that the Lumia 900 is in town.

All you really need to know about the Lumia 900: it’s the first Windows Phone you’re really going to be drooling over. We love the Lumia 800’s industrial design, as well as how well it embodies the heart of the Windows Phone operating system. The 900 will definitely get a massive advertising campaign (something like $200 million is behind it), and will be America’s first taste of the new Nokia.

This also means it’s Nokia and Microsoft’s best hope of doing any damage against Google and Apple.

Tune back in around 6PM for our full coverage of Nokia’s big event. Maybe it has some more surprises up its sleeve.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.