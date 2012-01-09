Nokia Has Plans To Unleash A 'Sleek Metallic' Windows Phone Tomorrow

Photo: PocketNow

The New York Times has all but confirmed that AT&T and Nokia plan to unveil the new Nokia Lumia 900 Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The news was tucked in a NYT feature on the Windows Phone platform, and says the device will be a “sleek metallic” Windows Phone. It’s also supposed to be a shade larger than the Lumia 800, the flagship Windows Phone released overseas last month.



The Lumia 900 may also be called the “Ace,” and feature a front-facing camera, something the Lumia 800 was missing. We’ll be live at Nokia’s press conference tomorrow, so stay tuned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.